November 11, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Vehicle ploughs into pedestrians in Los Angeles, killing three, fire department says

Three others have been injured after a car crashed into a food stand near a bus stop along a major thoroughfare, KCAL-TV reports

Vehicle ploughs into pedestrians in Los Angeles, killing three, fire department says

Reuters

Published : 11 Nov 2026, 09:53 AM

Updated : 11 Nov 2026, 09:53 AM

A vehicle ploughed into a group of pedestrians in the North Hollywood district of Los Angeles on Tuesday, killing three people and leaving at least three others critically injured, the city fire department reported.

The three injured people were taken to area hospitals for treatment, according to an online statement posted by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

There were no official details immediately available on the circumstances of the incident, which occurred shortly before 6pm PST (0200 GMT).

But local television station KCAL-TV, a CBS News affiliate, reported that a car crashed into a food stand near a bus stop along a major thoroughfare, Lankershim Boulevard, that runs through the busy NoHo commercial and arts district in the city's San Fernando Valley.

Aerial news video footage of the scene from KCAL showed a white-coloured, partially crumpled small SUV that appeared to have run up onto the sidewalk under a blue canopy and into the side of a mass-transit shelter structure.

Related Stories
Actor Stacy Keach dies at 85
Actor Stacy Keach dies at 85
Under the law, police can kill: Zahed
Under the law, police can kill: Zahed
Netflix shares fall on slowing viewership, revenue growth
Netflix shares fall on slowing viewership, revenue growth
James Bond memorabilia up for auction
James Bond memorabilia up for auction
Read More
Salman delivers message of peace in &#039;Maatrubhumi&#039; trailer
Salman delivers message of peace in 'Maatrubhumi' trailer
Bangladeshi photographer wins HIPA Grand Prize
Bangladeshi photographer wins HIPA Grand Prize
US revives Ukraine peace push in first talks in nine months
US revives Ukraine peace push in first talks in nine months
India garment makers rethink US reliance
India garment makers rethink US reliance
Read More
Opinion

Md Hasnain

Save the soil, save the nation
Md Hasnain

Mahmud Bin Morshad

Why Turkiye, Pakistan will not fight Saudi’s war
Mahmud Bin Morshad

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam

Sabir Mustafa

Iran war in focus as Trump suffers midterm debacle
Sabir Mustafa
Read More