Are your decisions motivated by fear or by a desire to grow?

As some philosophers will tell you, we are the sum of our choices. But why do we make these choices? That's a complicated question.

After all, many elements, such as personal experience, beliefs, values, and external factors, influence our psychological and emotional makeup. But understanding our incentives can help us to explain why we make decisions. And two of the most important motivators are fear and a desire for growth.

When we look at all the decisions we've ever made, they often slot easily into decisions made out of fear or made out of growth.

Fear-based decisions tend to be about what we don't want. We've all made a few. Maybe we stayed in relationships because we didn't want to be alone. Maybe we accepted our first job offer because we were worried there wouldn't be anything better. Maybe we stay in toxic friendships because it seems too hard to go out and make new friends.

Fear-based decisions come from a need to feel safe and comfortable in a familiar situation.