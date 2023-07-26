    বাংলা

    Are your decisions motivated by fear or by a desire to grow?

    Understanding your incentives can explain why you consistently make certain choices over others

    Tilottama Barua
    Published : 26 July 2023, 01:30 PM
    Updated : 26 July 2023, 01:30 PM

    As some philosophers will tell you, we are the sum of our choices. But why do we make these choices? That's a complicated question.

    After all, many elements, such as personal experience, beliefs, values, and external factors, influence our psychological and emotional makeup. But understanding our incentives can help us to explain why we make decisions. And two of the most important motivators are fear and a desire for growth.

    When we look at all the decisions we've ever made, they often slot easily into decisions made out of fear or made out of growth.

    Fear-based decisions tend to be about what we don't want. We've all made a few. Maybe we stayed in relationships because we didn't want to be alone. Maybe we accepted our first job offer because we were worried there wouldn't be anything better. Maybe we stay in toxic friendships because it seems too hard to go out and make new friends.

    Fear-based decisions come from a need to feel safe and comfortable in a familiar situation.

    Growth-based decisions are more difficult to define. These are decisions we make because they expand the possibilities open to us, allow us to pursue our goals, and change the world and ourselves. Examples can be leaving a stable situation to chase your passions, ending relationships because you think you've hit a dead end, or moving on to somewhere new.

    Ironically, growth-based decisions can be scarier because they come with uncertainty and unknown change.

    But to determine which drives our choices, we must first understand which force has been a more potent motivator in our lives. Need help? Here's an exercise. List out some of the most significant decisions you've made in your life, analyse each of those decisions and ask yourself honestly: was it made out of fear, or was it made for a desire to grow?

    The critical difference between these categories is that growth-based decisions can be terrifying but are not motivated by fear.

    Once we understand our motivations, we can start to question whether they have led us to a happy life.

    Many of us, I think, will find that a significant portion of our decisions – maybe most of them – are motivated by fear. What do we do if we want to change that?

    This requires a lot of introspection and self-reflection. You need to ask yourself honestly in each circumstance – exactly what were you afraid of? Was it fear of failure? Fear of rejection? Judgment? Scarcity? Change? Deep down, you may feel like you don't deserve happiness and success.

    There are many, many reasons why we are afraid. But once we understand our fears, we can address them.

    Ask yourself – what would my life look like if I made decisions based on a desire to grow and they all worked out exactly the way I wanted? That is, in some ways, our ultimate goal.

    We won't be able to achieve that life overnight. But, the more we apply this newfound self-awareness and visualise the life we want, the more it will help us to change our mindsets.

    Everyone I know who has done amazing artistic work or achieved something incredible has done it by overcoming their fears and anxieties. But they chose to make growth-based decisions anyway because that will ultimately lead them to their goals.

    Our first step must be self-awareness. But the second, third, fourth, and every other step after that is slowly and surely changing ourselves into the people we want to be.

    This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.

