August always comes too soon

August has always been the month of leaving. Last year, it was my sister and the year before, my best friend. Since then, August has never been the same; it's become synonymous with goodbyes, changing time zones, and grief.

This year is no different. While my sister could not visit because of her fifty deadlines, a whole thesis and important adult stuff I mostly can't even comprehend yet, my friends did, but the inevitable moment of parting hovers over us again. Summer has been kind this year, even though we spent half of it blasting 'Cruel Summer' by Taylor Swift in our midnight car rides to nowhere.

The sun's relentless heat forced me to finish an entire tube of sunscreen – a testament to my unwavering commitment to sun protection, a fact my friends can attest to. Yet, amid the humidity and sunshine, we managed to seize pockets of joy. Sometimes it manifested as three-hour swimming sessions, while on other days, it meant staying indoors, indulging in junk food, and laughing at truly terrible movies. These fleeting moments of happiness, however, are overshadowed by the impending goodbyes that come with August – a month that continues to mark the bittersweet endings of cherished chapters in my life.

My friends have been bugging me because I seem to write about every little thing under the sun, significant or not. Somehow, they don't find themselves in my writing. But it is a daunting task as no words I choose could ever encompass the true magnitude of their effect on my life. From now on, I promise to give credit where it's due and include them in my scribblings. This is also an apology to them for falling asleep early at every sleepover only to awaken abruptly at 3 am to the smell of seafood pasta. Though it may have appeared as if I was sound asleep, rest assured, I was keenly aware of every joke, every bout of laughter, and every song you played at full volume in your valiant attempts to wake me up.

September may be colder, but it will be nothing like August, and while August ends, I will wait for next year because while summer comes with heart-wrenching goodbyes, it also comes with the best of hellos.

This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.