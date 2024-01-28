By relying on the latest tech, are we undermining ourselves?

When I was a kid, I made up a game.

We had a cordless landline telephone in the house. Whenever it rang, I would run over and check the tiny screen for the number. From the number alone I would try to figure out who it was. Then I would pick up the phone and see whether I got it right.

Like most kid’s games, ‘Guess Who Called’ wasn’t the most complex or deep. Still, I remember how proud I was at being correct most of the time. Even when I got it wrong and belted out a cheery hello to the wrong person, it felt like learning something and giving my brain a bit of exercise.

Now, I barely remember my own mobile number, let alone anyone else’s. My trusty contact list does that for me. After all, committing faulty numbers to my memory just risks confusion.

I find myself falling into this habit all the time.

I’ve always been pretty good at quick math. But when I was buying groceries the other day I opened up the calculator app just to make sure 7+8 was… yes, 15.

My pens and notepads, carefully picked to inspire me, are starting to gather dust. I just note everything down on my phone anyway. Typing has become faster and more convenient than pouring out your thoughts onto pieces of paper. Sometimes my mind runs ahead of my hand’s ability to write and I’ve become too impatient to wait.

But, weirdly, this convenience comes with its own problems.