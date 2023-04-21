How a proper diet can help you deal with stress and depression

In our modern times, everyone, Gen Z in particular, is aware of the clinical terms 'depression' and 'stress'.

However, this widespread awareness can cause people to worry if they feel they are experiencing symptoms consistent with panic attacks or episodes of anxiety. This concern and a tendency for self-diagnosis can lead to the misuse of antidepressants and anti-anxiety medication.

Hippocrates, the Ancient Greek physician often credited as the father of modern medicine, once said, "Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food."

Though medical science has made many advances since the times of Hippocrates, we still understand that our diets can have a physiological effect on our health. Thus a modern problem can have an ancient solution.

Maintaining a proper diet according to the needs of the body can not only provide us with the necessary nutrition and help people improve their physique and psyche. If adequately vetted by a nutritionist, we can follow a proper diet to look after our physical and mental health.

Here are nine types of food that are often recommended due to their positive impact on mental health: