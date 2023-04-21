How a proper diet can help you deal with stress and depression

In our modern times, everyone, Gen Z in particular, is aware of the clinical terms 'depression' and 'stress'.
However, this widespread awareness can cause people to worry if they feel they are experiencing symptoms consistent with panic attacks or episodes of anxiety. This concern and a tendency for self-diagnosis can lead to the misuse of antidepressants and anti-anxiety medication.
Hippocrates, the Ancient Greek physician often credited as the father of modern medicine, once said, "Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food."
Though medical science has made many advances since the times of Hippocrates, we still understand that our diets can have a physiological effect on our health. Thus a modern problem can have an ancient solution.
Maintaining a proper diet according to the needs of the body can not only provide us with the necessary nutrition and help people improve their physique and psyche. If adequately vetted by a nutritionist, we can follow a proper diet to look after our physical and mental health.
Here are nine types of food that are often recommended due to their positive impact on mental health:
FATTY FISH
Fish like salmon, tuna, mackerel, herring, sardines, etc., are full of omega-3 fatty acids that are not produced in the human body but can function as a dietary supplement. These fishy fatty acids can improve brain functions, learning and memory to a moderate degree while also helping to fight depression.
As a bonus, these fatty fish are also a good source of vitamin D.
POULTRY
Chicken and turkey meat are mainly lean protein and contain tryptophan, an amino acid that helps produce serotonin. Serotonin is a brain hormone that carries messages from the nerve cells in the brain and the rest of the body. It is crucial in managing mood, sleep, digestion, and nausea. It can also help to relieve people of depression and to maintain a sharp memory.
LEAFY GREENS
Greens, like spinach, are a good source of folic acid for the brain. Taking folic acid alongside antidepressants seems to improve the symptoms of people with depression. Folic acid is also possibly effective for older people with a more significant decline in thinking and memory than expected at a certain age.
NUTS AND LEGUMES
Any edible seed contains a generous amount of oil. As such, walnuts, flaxseeds, soybeans, etc, contain omega-3 fatty acids that can help to fight depression. Cashew nuts contain magnesium, which carries more oxygen to the brain for proper functioning. Almonds have a particular type of amino acid called phenylalanine, which helps the brain to produce dopamine and other neurotransmitters in healthy amounts to manage mood.
DARK CHOCOLATE
Cocoa seeds contain a high amount of flavonoids. According to certain studies, this specific iron-based antioxidant helps boost attention and memory. Other studies have indicated that darker chocolates with high cocoa percentages (such as 85 percent) can help improve the attentiveness of those with ADHD.
YOGHURT
Yoghurt and other dairy products are excellent sources of probiotics – beneficial bacteria that can be introduced into the body to improve health. Research has found that these probiotics can decrease stress-related behaviour and anxiety in adults.
FERMENTED FOOD
Other fermented foods, like kimchi and pickles of different fruit and vegetables, can also promote healthy gut microbiomes. This can ensure that nutrition is absorbed properly and the brain gets the nutrients it needs.
TURMERIC
Turmeric is commonly used in South Asian, Southeast Asian, and Middle Eastern cooking and contains a chemical called curcumin. There is evidence that curcumin helps ease symptoms of depression and anxiety.
Mixing turmeric with black pepper can also help the body absorb curcumin. Mixing it with black pepper makes it more bioavailable.
RAW FRUIT AND VEGETABLES
Tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, kiwis, berries, apples, grapes, and bananas not only taste great raw, but are also rich in essential minerals like potassium and magnesium, which help to carry oxygen to the brain and boost moods.
'You are what you eat' is an old saying, but scientific evidence also says that our diets impact our bodies and minds. So consider speaking to a nutritionist and changing your eating habits to take full advantage of a proper diet.
This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.