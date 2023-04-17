We must push back against the normalisation of slurs

Slurs are words used to refer to particular groups of people in an intentionally hurtful way that paints them negatively or belittles them. Historically, most slurs were used by groups in power to disparage those they thought of as less deserving of humanity.
Slurs can attack race, religion, gender, sexuality, disability, and other points of difference between people. It is a way of painting a target on a minority group and humiliating them.
The frequent use of slurs online and on social media is nothing new. People often feel emboldened to say things when they think they can get away without real-life consequences. They believe the distance granted by their screens will be enough to shield them from the backlash for expressing their hate.
But the current popularity of slurs on social media is a distinct issue. Many apps like Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok fail to remove posts and videos attacking minority groups despite their hate speech policies. In fact, their algorithms often spread hate speech further because they try to foreground ‘engagement’, and toxic debates tend to get more discussion and attention than more moderate and thoughtful discussions. These apps repeatedly recycle these ideas to their users, often desensitising them to slurs.
This desensitisation can lead to situations where people unwittingly or unknowingly use slurs.
Hip-hop has gone global in recent decades, but fans can sometimes overlook its history. The use of the n-word in rap and hip-hop has ties to the trauma of the black community in America. During slavery and in the decades since the word was used by white people to mistreat and insult black people. However, the term has since been reclaimed by that same community. It is used by black people to refer to themselves and each other. However, when non-black people use it, it still carries the same harmful implications that demean the humanity of black people. This is why non-black fans of the genre should avoid using it, even if they believe it to be ‘normal’ because of its use in hip-hop.
In Bangladesh, ethnic and other minorities are often targeted by slurs. In certain friend groups, making jokes at the expense of other communities is accepted and normalised. However, we must recognise it for what this is - a way for people to use their power to attack those different from them. It is just weaponised xenophobia.
Sometimes a person who belongs to the particular group being attacked may overlook such jokes. It may be because they are not personally hurt by such insults or because they do not want to disrupt the social situation and want to avoid being labelled ‘sensitive’.
That does not make the use of these slurs okay. Using them, even jokingly, is a direct insult and attack. Even if some targets of slurs are not offended by them, we must ask why people want to use them. Slurs are meant to harm. Even when used as a ‘joke’ that harmful intention comes through.
We should make a conscious choice not to use slurs. Words have power and often carry a deep and complex history. We should not allow that power to be abused for a 'harmless joke'.
The next time you see someone using slurs, try to explain to them why it is wrong to do so. Ask them to learn more about how hurtful these words can be before casually throwing them around.
We cannot control what other people say or do, but at least we can stop using slurs and show others that they are unacceptable.
This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.