We must push back against the normalisation of slurs

Slurs are words used to refer to particular groups of people in an intentionally hurtful way that paints them negatively or belittles them. Historically, most slurs were used by groups in power to disparage those they thought of as less deserving of humanity.

Slurs can attack race, religion, gender, sexuality, disability, and other points of difference between people. It is a way of painting a target on a minority group and humiliating them.

The frequent use of slurs online and on social media is nothing new. People often feel emboldened to say things when they think they can get away without real-life consequences. They believe the distance granted by their screens will be enough to shield them from the backlash for expressing their hate.

But the current popularity of slurs on social media is a distinct issue. Many apps like Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok fail to remove posts and videos attacking minority groups despite their hate speech policies. In fact, their algorithms often spread hate speech further because they try to foreground ‘engagement’, and toxic debates tend to get more discussion and attention than more moderate and thoughtful discussions. These apps repeatedly recycle these ideas to their users, often desensitising them to slurs.