As a Bangladeshi studying abroad, my first stop when I get home is Star Kabab

As an international student who gets homesick the minute she gets to the airport, I fly back and forth between Bangladesh and the UK a lot. As a seasoned traveller, I have honed my travel routine to a T. My one constant throughout this journey is Star Kabab.
I always pick the same returning flight to Dhaka, which lands at 8:30 am.
Although the food on the first leg of my flight is usually great, most people who travel on longer routes know that Dhaka-bound flights typically have fewer options. And, because it's a morning flight, they only serve breakfast, which is my least favourite meal of the day.
I detest nothing more than the traditional Dhaka breakfast – ruti-bhaaji, daal, and the different variations of eggs. Which is why my mother finds it very bizarre that I keep asking for breakfast at Star Kabab every time I land in Dhaka.
And to be honest, I think it's weird too. But that's the beauty of Star Kabab: you can wake up in the morning, and the first thing you eat can be a greasy bowl of brain masala, and no one bats an eye.
My go-to breakfast order is a chicken soup, the aforementioned brain masala (obviously with a generous amount of lime juice squeezed on top), paratha and a cup of creamy milk tea. That's another contradiction Star Kabab brings out in me - I never drink tea. The only time I even think of a hot beverage is the occasional hot chocolate. But after a 14-hour flight, this sugary concoction stops tasting like tea and feels more like liquid comfort.
Due to jet lag, I frequent Star Kabab on my first week back in Dhaka. The order stays the same every time, but the company changes. And the one thing I've noticed during those visits, there's never an empty seat for breakfast at Star Kabab.
Some tables are filled with sleep-deprived parents who just dropped their children off at school and want to chat with other parents over a meal. Some are occupied by large groups of friends who stayed up all night and made last-minute plans to catch up over piping hot paratha. Some patrons pop in for a cup of morning tea, shared with other exercise buddies after a quick jog around Dhanmondi Lake. And spread between these big groups are smaller tables, two people sitting together, couples grabbing breakfast outside, a change of pace from their daily domestic life. This is where strangers from all walks of life come together to start their day off on the right foot and the right food.
Star Kabab has become an essential part of my travel routine, a symbol of comfort and familiarity. Surrounded by the diverse patrons of Star Kabab, I am reminded of the unique beauty of Dhaka. This city never fails to surprise me with its charm and character. I might be slightly delirious from the lack of sleep every time I visit, but this feeling of being home is priceless. The next time I land in Dhaka, tired and jetlagged, I know exactly where I'm headed.
