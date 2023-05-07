As a Bangladeshi studying abroad, my first stop when I get home is Star Kabab

Some tables are filled with sleep-deprived parents who just dropped their children off at school and want to chat with other parents over a meal. Some are occupied by large groups of friends who stayed up all night and made last-minute plans to catch up over piping hot paratha. Some patrons pop in for a cup of morning tea, shared with other exercise buddies after a quick jog around Dhanmondi Lake. And spread between these big groups are smaller tables, two people sitting together, couples grabbing breakfast outside, a change of pace from their daily domestic life. This is where strangers from all walks of life come together to start their day off on the right foot and the right food.



Star Kabab has become an essential part of my travel routine, a symbol of comfort and familiarity. Surrounded by the diverse patrons of Star Kabab, I am reminded of the unique beauty of Dhaka. This city never fails to surprise me with its charm and character. I might be slightly delirious from the lack of sleep every time I visit, but this feeling of being home is priceless. The next time I land in Dhaka, tired and jetlagged, I know exactly where I'm headed.

This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.