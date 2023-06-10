The classic ‘Secret of Mana’ is still a vibrant, fun action-RPG

In 1993, Squaresoft released The Secret of Mana, the sequel to its action-RPG Final Fantasy Adventure. The game, developed by Hiromichi Tanaka and directed by Koichi Ishii, was an explosive success. Square decided to spin off the distinct entry into a now-storied series.
Until then, most of Square’s RPGs had featured the traditional turn-based combat style. But the success of its real-time action would spawn several sequels and go on to influence the more active combat of games like Kingdom Hearts and Final Fantasy XVI.
The Secret of Mana takes place in a high fantasy world where an ancient advanced civilisation built a flying fortress using the mysterious force called Mana. The gods were enraged and sent monsters to destroy them. It wasn’t until a hero, with the power of the Mana Sword, destroyed the stronghold that the planet began to recover. But, as the game opens, an evil empire is seeking eight seeds that are rumoured to have the power to bring Mana back to the world.
Our hero, named Randi in re-releases, is exploring a nearby waterfall when he discovers a rusted sword in a rock. When he pulls the blade free, monsters swarm the nearby countryside. His village exiles him for his actions, and he comes across a wandering knight who identifies the weapon as the legendary Mana Sword and asks Randi to restore it by visiting the eight Mana temples. Along the way, he joins forces with a girl (named Primm in the re-release) escaping her arranged marriage to a lord, and a sprite (named Popoi in the re-release) who has lost his memories and is searching for his past and his family.
The players control one of these three characters from a top-down perspective. Solo players can switch to any of them while the AI handles the two other party members. But, in an exciting development for the genre, the game also has a co-op multiplayer option where up to three players can go on the adventure together.
Each character plays a distinct role. Randi specialises in weapons, Popoi casts offensive magic to damage and impair enemies, and Primm acts as the healer and support.
As they fight, each character gains experience and improves core attributes like strength and evasion. The immersive real-time action is also based around the power bar, which determines how much damage is dealt in an attack. When the player attacks for the first time, it hits for maximum damage but empties the power bar. The bar refills, but any attack performed without the bar at 100 percent is weaker than when it is full. This pushes players to strategically space out their attacks to do maximum damage while pushing them to dodge the enemy until their power bar fills again.
Characters move freely around the map to encounter regular enemies but are locked into specific zones when fighting bosses and mini-bosses. However, the party doesn’t have to spend the whole time traipsing about on foot. Throughout the game, the party gets access to fast travel and different modes of traversal that allows them to cover the expansive world map.
Like many other RPGs, the party also has access to various items, equipment, and spells. But, in a first, these are accessible through the game’s Ring Commands. This circular menu provides gaming’s first instance of the now-common weapon wheel.
Thirty years after its release, the presentation of Mana remains impressive. The lush, detailed 2D sprites, vibrant environments, and striking enemy designs create an immersive world. The animation is also top-notch for the time, adding a crisp charm to the movements of the characters and enemies, making the world feel alive.
Perhaps even better is the soundtrack, one of the most distinct and unusual of the time. One moment it is bleak and ominous with bells and dark, solemn pianos. Then, it turns upbeat and bouncy with an energetic flair. Composer Hiroki Kikuta attempted to bring together contrasting styles in the score, working (at times) 24 hours a day to produce what he hoped was an immersive and three-dimensional score that drew on Balinese music and natural scenery for inspiration. He even developed his own instrument samples to match the capabilities of the SNES.
But, for someone playing the game for the first time in 2023, there are aspects where the game truly shows its age.
The story begins suddenly, with little backstory or build-up, making it difficult to get into. Navigating the world can also be difficult as the maps and mini-maps aren’t very detailed. New players could end up just running from back and forth from place to place.
Quality of life improvements are also lacking. Many consumable items don’t have clear descriptions, meaning a little trial-and-error is necessary to determine their use. And there’s also the lack of a proper quest log to direct you. Instead, you have to rely on the vague hints in the dialogue of the NPC characters.
Still, the game has a lengthy and intriguing story that should keep enthusiasts of older RPGS engaged. The strategic elements also add complexity to the action in a way old-school fans will appreciate.
And, if you can appreciate the appeal of retro games, Secret of Mana still has the revolutionary real-time combat and multiplayer components that made it one of the most beloved games on the SNES, a powerhouse of nostalgia.
Give it a shot. It may take some time to adjust to the peculiarities of Mana’s system, but those who can will find a very satisfying experience.
Score: 7.5/10
Title: Secret of Mana
Year of Release: 1993
Platforms: SNES, FOMA 903i/703i, iOS, Android, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Windows
Recommended Platform: SNES
Time to beat: 22 hours (main game), 35.5 hours (full completion)
This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.