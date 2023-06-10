The classic ‘Secret of Mana’ is still a vibrant, fun action-RPG

In 1993, Squaresoft released The Secret of Mana, the sequel to its action-RPG Final Fantasy Adventure. The game, developed by Hiromichi Tanaka and directed by Koichi Ishii, was an explosive success. Square decided to spin off the distinct entry into a now-storied series.

Until then, most of Square’s RPGs had featured the traditional turn-based combat style. But the success of its real-time action would spawn several sequels and go on to influence the more active combat of games like Kingdom Hearts and Final Fantasy XVI.

The Secret of Mana takes place in a high fantasy world where an ancient advanced civilisation built a flying fortress using the mysterious force called Mana. The gods were enraged and sent monsters to destroy them. It wasn’t until a hero, with the power of the Mana Sword, destroyed the stronghold that the planet began to recover. But, as the game opens, an evil empire is seeking eight seeds that are rumoured to have the power to bring Mana back to the world.

Our hero, named Randi in re-releases, is exploring a nearby waterfall when he discovers a rusted sword in a rock. When he pulls the blade free, monsters swarm the nearby countryside. His village exiles him for his actions, and he comes across a wandering knight who identifies the weapon as the legendary Mana Sword and asks Randi to restore it by visiting the eight Mana temples. Along the way, he joins forces with a girl (named Primm in the re-release) escaping her arranged marriage to a lord, and a sprite (named Popoi in the re-release) who has lost his memories and is searching for his past and his family.

The players control one of these three characters from a top-down perspective. Solo players can switch to any of them while the AI handles the two other party members. But, in an exciting development for the genre, the game also has a co-op multiplayer option where up to three players can go on the adventure together.