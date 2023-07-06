Nana: An unfinished masterpiece of early adulthood

In the late 2000s, Ai Yazawa was the next big thing in manga.

Her Nana was a massive hit, winning a major industry award and becoming one of the best-selling Japanese comics of all time. It was soon adapted into two live-action movies and an anime series. But then, in 2009, Yazawa was hospitalised for a sudden illness and put Nana on hiatus. In the 14 years since, she hasn't returned to the beloved series.

The anime adaptation of Nana remains Yazawa's defining work and for good reason. It encapsulates the strong, magnetic start to the manga while ending its run in a satisfying enough place.

Nana tells the story of two girls – Nana Komatsu, a naïve young woman who moves to Tokyo to live with her boyfriend, and Nana Osaki, who heads to the Japanese capital to pursue her dreams of being a rockstar. The two meet on the train, strike up a quick friendship and soon find themselves navigating adulthood amid the big city's newness, noise and uncertainty together. As their lives grow more intertwined, the emotional complexity of our leads grow, as do their connections to the people in their lives.

Some parts of the series can be a bit outlandish - those familiar with the music scene might roll their eyes at its portrayal here – but Nana is THE anime for girls in their 20s. It is a remarkably clear-eyed portrayal of the difficult transition from adolescence to adulthood, capturing its highs and lows and the kaleidoscope of raw emotions. Its depictions of those moments of promise, the sudden insecurities, the real-life responsibilities, the foolishness, the heartbreak and all the tangled-up repercussions of one's actions feel sharp and true. And it is as exhilarating as it is accurate. Sharp, funny and dramatic.