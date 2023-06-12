'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' review: A dazzling challenge to the Spider-Man ethos

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was a watershed moment. With its intricate collage of styles and imagery, the trailblazing film signalled a paradigm shift in Western animation. But it also re-defined the idea of Spider-Man, expanding the concept to a multiverse of Spider-People.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is an expansive and ambitious sequel, pushing the visual complexity and challenges to the very concept of the Spider-Man myth even further. Only a few weeks from release, it has also secured its place as one of animated cinema's most amazing and iconic visual masterpieces.

But it's also a high-octane superhero adventure that never loses sight of its heart. The movie strikes a delicate balance between exhilarating action and poignant character beats that give the astonishing spectacle real depth and meaning.

Since his last dimension-spanning adventure, Miles Morales has established himself as the Spider-Man of his particular universe. But the mantle comes with immense pressure and responsibility, especially for a teenager whose loving parents are seriously worried about their oft-missing child. Miles struggles to balance his duties as a crime fighter with his family obligations. It becomes a test of his personal accountability, forcing him to confront his choices and their impact.

But Miles is not the story's only focus. Gwen Stacy, a Spider-Woman from another universe, also takes centre stage. After a battle with a multiverse-jumping adversary, Gwen is challenged by her policeman father over her role as a vigilante. Terrified of his reaction to her secret, she leaves her universe to join a team of Spider-Folks. When she follows a lead to Miles's universe, she can't help drawing him into a wider web of intrigue and danger.

Like its predecessor, Across the Spider-Verse is far from your average superhero movie. Its spectacular aesthetic mixes traditional hand-drawn techniques with bleeding-edge computer-generated visuals in even more inventive ways.