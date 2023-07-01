'Beau Is Afraid' review: An Odyssey into generational trauma

Ari Aster, the director of modern psychological masterpieces Hereditary and Midsommar, delves once more into the depths of the human psyche in his latest opus, Beau Is Afraid.

With meticulous skill, Aster weaves together a dense and evocative narrative tapestry of generational trauma and self-identity to explore profound ideas of intimacy, guilt, and the lingering effects of suppressed wounds.

The film opens with a thunderous sequence that immerses viewers into the bizarre birth of our protagonist, immediately establishing the turbulent path ahead for Beau, portrayed by the excellent Joaquin Phoenix as an isolated, soft-spoken, utterly afraid man who is disturbed beyond recognition.

Beau's panic-driven mania intertwines with reality as he encounters a diverse cast of multi-layered characters in encounters that usually end disastrously.

Those worried about the 3-hour runtime should be warned. The movie isn't an easy watch. It dives into tough subjects through harrowing visuals, but it also uses every second to dial up its impact on the audience.