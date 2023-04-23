'The Platform' is a thought-provoking exploration of human nature

The prison is called The Pit and is the movie's defining characteristic. Its dynamics reflect those of our real-world power structures. The class struggle allegory is evident as those on the higher floors can eat as much as they want, while the lower levels scramble to sustain themselves. It is a clear metaphor for how our society is organised to favour the few at the top at the expense of the many. It also shows how those in power will go to great lengths to cling to their position.

As Marx observed, those in power use their try to maintain control, thereby exploiting and oppressing any who are less fortunate.

As the story unfolds, a pervasive sense of despair and violence saturates the prison. The relentless and unforgiving atmosphere heightens the tension. It emphasises the need to reflect on the human condition, including our capacity for selflessness and cruelty.

Drawing on Thomas Hobbes' concept of a violent and cruel state of nature, the movie portrays the prisoners as trapped in a cycle of self-preservation and competition, which makes it difficult for them to cooperate and support each other. Those on the upper floors intentionally manipulate resource scarcity, leading to brutal conditions. As a result, the prisoners are driven to their worst instincts.

By depicting the prisoners' struggle for survival, the movie offers a compelling critique of the capitalist system that underlies our own society. The platform is a surreal but powerful illustration of this dynamic, vividly portraying how scarcity and inequality can erode empathy. It reflects a broader social reality in which scarcity breeds conflict and division rather than cooperation and mutual support.

The film also touches upon the concept of utilitarianism, which asserts that the most ethical course of action is the one that promotes the greatest good for the greatest number of people.

At one point in the film, Goreng attempts to implement a more equitable distribution of food by enforcing rationing and encouraging the prisoners to share their resources. Through this plot beat, it questions whether the ends justify the means and if the idea of sacrificing for the greater good is morally defensible.