    বাংলা

    'The Platform' is a thought-provoking exploration of human nature

    The 2019 Spanish film is deeply unsettling but quite profound in its implications

    Fardin Ahmed Niloy
    Published : 23 April 2023, 01:30 PM
    Updated : 23 April 2023, 01:30 PM

    A man wakes up in prison. The prison has multiple floors, though no one knows precisely how many. Every day a platform with sufficient food for all the prisoners starts at the top and goes down level by level. Everyone could survive if they took only what they needed, but the lower you go, the less food there is. Every month, the prisoners are randomly assigned to a new floor. 

    This is the setting for 2019's The Platform, a Spanish science fiction thriller directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia. Although a deeply unsettling picture, The Platform is also a profound exploration of human nature. Our protagonist, Goreng, is a man who has willingly entered the prison in pursuit of knowledge.

    Throughout his journey, he will learn much about man's ability to overcome our darker instincts and ideas of morality, compassion, and the possibility of change. 

    The prison is called The Pit and is the movie's defining characteristic. Its dynamics reflect those of our real-world power structures. The class struggle allegory is evident as those on the higher floors can eat as much as they want, while the lower levels scramble to sustain themselves. It is a clear metaphor for how our society is organised to favour the few at the top at the expense of the many. It also shows how those in power will go to great lengths to cling to their position. 

    As Marx observed, those in power use their try to maintain control, thereby exploiting and oppressing any who are less fortunate.

    As the story unfolds, a pervasive sense of despair and violence saturates the prison. The relentless and unforgiving atmosphere heightens the tension. It emphasises the need to reflect on the human condition, including our capacity for selflessness and cruelty.

    Drawing on Thomas Hobbes' concept of a violent and cruel state of nature, the movie portrays the prisoners as trapped in a cycle of self-preservation and competition, which makes it difficult for them to cooperate and support each other. Those on the upper floors intentionally manipulate resource scarcity, leading to brutal conditions. As a result, the prisoners are driven to their worst instincts.

    By depicting the prisoners' struggle for survival, the movie offers a compelling critique of the capitalist system that underlies our own society. The platform is a surreal but powerful illustration of this dynamic, vividly portraying how scarcity and inequality can erode empathy. It reflects a broader social reality in which scarcity breeds conflict and division rather than cooperation and mutual support.

    The film also touches upon the concept of utilitarianism, which asserts that the most ethical course of action is the one that promotes the greatest good for the greatest number of people. 

    At one point in the film, Goreng attempts to implement a more equitable distribution of food by enforcing rationing and encouraging the prisoners to share their resources. Through this plot beat, it questions whether the ends justify the means and if the idea of sacrificing for the greater good is morally defensible. 

    The film also delves into existentialism and nihilism by portraying a seemingly arbitrary and unjust system. The level reassignments of each month have no apparent rhyme or reason. As the characters grapple with their circumstances, some question the meaning of life and the purpose of their existence. Goreng, in particular, starts to wonder whether his idealistic beliefs have any place in a world where survival is the primary concern. 

    The movie even has time to dive into the ideas of social contract theory put forward by Jean-Jacques Rousseau and John Locke. The theory posits that individuals willingly surrender some of their freedoms to the state for protection and the preservation of their rights. The film's characters are bound by an implicit social contract that dictates their behaviour within the vertical prison. However, it showcases the fragility of this contract, as the characters continually break its terms in the face of desperation.

    The movie is a compelling meditation on the human condition, masterfully utilising its setting and narrative to explore complex philosophical ideas. Its powerful and unsettling cinematic experience entertains and stimulates intellectual and moral debates. By blending elements of science fiction, horror, and philosophical inquiry, the movie challenges us to consider our moral compass and ponder the nature of human existence in a world where resources are scarce, and the struggle for survival is relentless. It forces us to confront our capacity for compassion, selflessness, and change.

    But ultimately, The Platform poses one of the most challenging questions we must ask ourselves - can we, as a society, rise above our baser instincts and create a better world? The bold and unflinching way it confronts this question will undoubtedly impact all who watch it. 

    This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh's Facebook-based clothing sales take a hit from inflation
    Inflation wallops e-fashion shops
    Industry stakeholders also pointed out that the market is oversaturated as new sellers join every day
    Google logo is seen through broken glass in this illustration taken, Jan 25, 2023.
    S Korea fines Google $32m for blocking games on competing platform
    The Korea Fair Trade Commission said Google bolstered its market dominance and hurt local app market One Store's revenue and value as a platform
    A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed Twitter logo in this illustration taken Feb 21, 2023.
    Twitter makes some of its source code public, promises more
    Owner Elon Musk said code transparency would lead to higher trust among users and rapid improvements to the product
    FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin, who was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison in December 2022 on charges of spreading "false information" about the Russian army, is seen on a screen via video link during a court hearing to consider an appeal against his sentence, in Moscow, Russia, Apr 19, 2023.
    Russia crosses new lines in crackdown on Putin's enemies
    Putin has told Russians that the West is seeking to use traitors as a "fifth column" to sow discord and ultimately destroy Russia

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan