    Podcast: Zelda, Metroid and more make a strong case for Nintendo's 2023

    The Switch is closing in on its seventh year, but a host of announcements have us excited for the console’s 2023

    Hemayat Reza Chowdhury
    Published : 11 Feb 2023, 05:30 AM
    Updated : 11 Feb 2023, 05:30 AM

    From the latest trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, to the surprise release of Metroid Prime Remastered, the latest presentation from Nintendo had a lot to offer.

    Join us as we pick over the bones of this whale of a Direct in Stripe’s first podcast recording:

    Timestamps:

    00:00 – 02:17 - Initial reactions

    02:18 – 04:24 - Pikmin 4

    04:25 – 06:07 - Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania

    06:08 – 09:14 - Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective

    09:15 – 10:21 - Deca Police

    10:22 – 12:24 - Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

    12:25 – 13:36 - Splatoon 3 DLC

    13:37 – 17:26 - Fire Emblem Engage DLC

    17:27 – 19:49 - Octopath Traveller II

    19:50 – 21:48 - We Love Katamari

    21:49 – 23:52 - Etrian Odyssey Origins collection

    23:53 – 25:51 - Advance Wars 1+2: Reboot Camp

    25:52 – 29:09 - Gameboy and Gameboy Advance on Switch Online

    29:10 – 31:24 - Metroid Prime Remastered

    31:25 – 33:51 - Baten Kaitos I & II Remastered

    33:52 – 35:54 - Professor Layton and the New World of Steam

    35:55 – 38:37 - Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Booster Pass

    38:38 – 49:10 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

    This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.

