Podcast: Zelda, Metroid and more make a strong case for Nintendo's 2023

From the latest trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, to the surprise release of Metroid Prime Remastered, the latest presentation from Nintendo had a lot to offer.
Join us as we pick over the bones of this whale of a Direct in Stripe’s first podcast recording:
Timestamps:
00:00 – 02:17 - Initial reactions
02:18 – 04:24 - Pikmin 4
04:25 – 06:07 - Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania
06:08 – 09:14 - Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective
09:15 – 10:21 - Deca Police
10:22 – 12:24 - Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon
12:25 – 13:36 - Splatoon 3 DLC
13:37 – 17:26 - Fire Emblem Engage DLC
17:27 – 19:49 - Octopath Traveller II
19:50 – 21:48 - We Love Katamari
21:49 – 23:52 - Etrian Odyssey Origins collection
23:53 – 25:51 - Advance Wars 1+2: Reboot Camp
25:52 – 29:09 - Gameboy and Gameboy Advance on Switch Online
29:10 – 31:24 - Metroid Prime Remastered
31:25 – 33:51 - Baten Kaitos I & II Remastered
33:52 – 35:54 - Professor Layton and the New World of Steam
35:55 – 38:37 - Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Booster Pass
38:38 – 49:10 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
