'Avatar: The Last Airbender' is one of the best cartoons, and Zuko is its most human character

The brooding prince of the Fire Nation is disowned by his father for showing mercy. He must wander the world with his uncle to seek the Avatar – the only power capable of taming the imperialistic Fire Nation – and kill him. Unsurprisingly, Zuko is a fan favourite. He's cut from the same character cloth as many other beloved antagonists, like Vegeta from Dragon Ball.

Zuko might come from a privileged background, but his character's flawed nature makes him so relatable. While most of the main cast is pleasant and happy-go-lucky, Zuko stews in his misery. He is furious and vengeful, unable to confront his family circumstances without funnelling his pain into anger. It's something many of us will find all too familiar.

Zuko's volcanic nature parallels how many teenagers can lash out when they don't know how to talk about their pain. As a royal, Zuko is already separated from ordinary people, but his exile brands him as a pariah, even his family. He feels afraid, distraught, and livid but can't properly communicate that to the people he cares about. For those of us who have faced similar family trauma, or others in similar unhappy situations, we know how it can handicap our development, stunting our ability to be open with other people.

Only once we accept the bad parts of life, learn to live with the things we cannot change, and stop blaming our circumstances can we truly be free.