'Killers of the Flower Moon': The anti-Western epic Scorsese was destined to make

Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) is trying to start a new life after days at war. While reading through a children's book, he fixates on a particular line:

"Can you spot the wolves in this picture?"

That moment is a microcosm of Martin Scorsese's latest cinematic epic – Killers of the Flower Moon.

Ernest has returned home to live with his uncle William King Hale (Robert De Niro), who owns a large ranch by the Osage reservation in Oklahoma. His uncle encourages him to court Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), an Osage woman whose family owns a significant claim to the newly discovered oil on the tribe's territory.

As Ernest and Mollie start a romance, wealthy tribe members are found dead. More and more bodies begin to pile up. The involvement of the local white residents grows more and more certain.

Amid this violence, where does Ernest stand? Is he simply a naïve pawn or a wolf in sheep's clothing?