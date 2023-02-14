A guide to the perfect Valentine’s date by someone who’s never had one

As you eat, think of the future. Imagine an entire life with your date. Consider where the two of you will get married, what to name your kids, and how you want to spend your twilight years together. Your date might be saying something at this point, but it’s okay if you miss it. After all, they will be grateful for your forethought and planning when the time comes.

Most dating advice would say a gift should come next. Something of sentimental value that you’ve given a great deal of thought to establish and strengthen your connection. But you’re a modern person and know this is an insidious ploy society is forcing on you. You know that gift-giving is just a way for modern capitalism to encourage consumer splurging. Don’t give in. Your date will understand immediately. After all, why else would you be dating them if they didn’t understand your fundamental values?

No Valentine’s Day date is complete without a good movie. Take them to the theatre and purchase tickets to a film you’ve seen at least a dozen times. That way, you know it’s good and can give them a running commentary on everything that happens in the movie and correct any misconceptions they may have. They will love the extensive insight and your deep understanding of the arts.

Throughout the date, it is crucial, to be honest, and genuine. Point out your date’s flaws and other negative aspects of their personality and tell them how they can improve so both of you can grow even more compatible over time.

For the finale of the date, bring your date home to meet your mother. She is the woman who raised you and is honestly the best judge of people and their character. Your date will be awed by your strong connection to your family and will appreciate the care with which you are approaching your relationship.

And there you have it. As long as you follow all the steps, you’re guaranteed to find a lifelong partner in the next 24 hours. There’s no need to thank me. I always enjoy helping the less fortunate.

This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.