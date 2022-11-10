    বাংলা

    Liverpool survive shootout in League Cup, Man City see off Chelsea

    Arsenal slumped to a 3-1 defeat at home to Brighton

    Reuters
    Published : 10 Nov 2022, 03:53 AM
    Updated : 10 Nov 2022, 03:53 AM

    Holders Liverpool survived a penalty shootout to see off third-tier Derby County on Wednesday and reach the League Cup fourth round while Manchester City won a heavyweight tie with Chelsea 2-0 and Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal were both knocked out.

    Liverpool, who won last season's competition by beating Chelsea on penalties, were held to a goalless draw at home to Derby and once again Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher was their hero, saving three spot-kicks as his side progressed 3-2 in the shootout.

    Second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez secured victory for City after Pep Guardiola made seven changes to the line-up that scraped a 2-1 win over Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.

    Jack Grealish, the Premier League's most expensive signing, was City's standout player and created a number of chances but it was Mahrez who broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute from a free kick.

    Alvarez doubled City's lead five minutes later, sending a spectacular crossfield ball towards Mahrez and knocking the loose ball in from close range after Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy had parried the Algerian's low strike.

    Premier League leaders Arsenal were beaten 3-1 at home by Brighton & Hove Albion, taking the lead through striker Eddie Nketiah but then going conceding a penalty later in the first half scored by their former striker Danny Welbeck. Kaoru Mitoma and Tariq Lamptey clinched victory for the visitors in the second half.

    Nottingham Forest beat Tottenham 2-0 as Brazilian fullback Renan Lodi and former England midfielder Jesse Lingard each scored their first goals for the club since arriving in the summer.

    Championship (second tier) Blackburn Rovers knocked out Premier League West Ham United by winning a marathon penalty shootout 10-9 after Chile striker Ben Brereton had snatched a 2-2 draw with an equaliser in the 88th minute at the London Stadium.

    Newcastle United also prevailed on penalties, winning a shootout 3-2 after drawing 0-0 at home to fellow top-flight side Crystal Palace. Southampton meanwhile won 6-5 in a shootout after drawing 1-1 at home to League One Sheffield Wednesday.

    Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Leeds United 1-0 thanks to an 85th-minute goal from Boubacar Traore.

    RELATED STORIES
    A view of the World Cup Trophy during an event marking "200 Days To Go" ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, in Doha, Qatar, May 6, 2022.
    World Cup 2022 squads: list of teams playing in FIFA tournament
    Here's a list of players who will represent their countries at the showpiece event in Qatar
    Champions League - Group E - Chelsea v AC Milan - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 5, 2022 Chelsea's Reece James acknowledges fans after the match REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
    James to miss WC with injury layoff
    He sustained the injury late in the second half of Chelsea's game at AC Milan in the Champions League
    UEFA Nations League - Group B - Switzerland v Czech Republic - Kybun Park, St. Gallen, Switzerland - September 27, 2022 Switzerland coach Murat Yakin applauds fans before the match REUTERS
    Yakin names experienced Swiss squad for WC
    Arsenal midfielder Xhaka will captain the team at his third World Cup and is among a host of Premier League players named in the squad
    Chris Martin of British band Coldplay performs during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, September 11, 2022.
    Chris Martin sees England-Argentina WC final
    On a serious note, the singer acknowledges Argentina's ace card: Lionel Messi, their captain and top scorer

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher