Liverpool survive shootout in League Cup, Man City see off Chelsea

Holders Liverpool survived a penalty shootout to see off third-tier Derby County on Wednesday and reach the League Cup fourth round while Manchester City won a heavyweight tie with Chelsea 2-0 and Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal were both knocked out.

Liverpool, who won last season's competition by beating Chelsea on penalties, were held to a goalless draw at home to Derby and once again Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher was their hero, saving three spot-kicks as his side progressed 3-2 in the shootout.

Second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez secured victory for City after Pep Guardiola made seven changes to the line-up that scraped a 2-1 win over Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.