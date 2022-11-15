    বাংলা

    Dua Lipa denies reports she is performing at Qatar World Cup

    The singer says she will not perform in Qatar until it fulfils its human rights pledges

    Sports Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 Nov 2022, 07:42 AM
    Updated : 15 Nov 2022, 07:42 AM

    Singer Dua Lipa has denied reports that she will perform at the opening ceremony for the FIFA Men’s World Cup in Qatar, the BBC reports.

    The singer said she ‘looked forward’ to visiting Qatar once it fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it became the host of the competition.

    Qatar World Cup ambassador Khalid Salman made headlines last week after it emerged he had referred to homosexuality as "damage in the mind". Homosexuality is illegal in the country and same-sex relationships are punishable by the death sentence.

    The country has also been criticised for its human rights record and treatment of migrant workers. Some 6,500 migrant worker from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka had died in Qatar since it won in World Cup bid, according to a February 2021 report by The Guardian. Qatar called the report misleading as it counted deaths in projects unrelated to the World Cup.

    Robbie Williams and Jung Kook from popular Korean band BTS are set to perform at the ceremony.

    "There is currently a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar,” Dua Lipa said on Instagram.

    "I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform.”

    "I will be cheering England on from afar... One love, Dua."

    Other artists, such as Rod Stewart, have also gone on the record about not performing in Qatar.

    "I was actually offered a lot of money, over $1m, to play there 15 months ago. I turned it down. It's not right to go," he told the Sunday Times.

    "And the Iranians [football team] should be out [of the World Cup] too for supplying arms", he added, in reference to Iran's supply of weaponry to Russia, which the country has denied.

    Russia was suspended from all competitions by FIFA and UEFA in February following its invasion of Ukraine.

