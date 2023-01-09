Mbappe slams French football president Le Graet for 'disrespecting' Zidane

"I know very well that Zidane was always on the radar. He had a lot of supporters, some were waiting for Deschamps's departure... But who can make serious reproaches to Deschamps? Nobody.

"He (Zidane) does what he wants, it's none of my business. I've never met him, we've never considered parting with Didier. He can go where he wants, to a club... If Zidane tried to contact me? Certainly not, I wouldn't even pick up the phone."

Zidane was the first coach to win the Champions League three times in a row when he was in charge of Real Madrid.

The 50-year-old, who also won the 2000 European Championship with France in a glittering career, is currently without a job after he left his role with the Spanish club last year.

"Zidane is France, we don't disrespect the legend like that," Mbappe said on Twitter after Le Graet's interview was aired.