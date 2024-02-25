Bayern bounce-back hinges on winning streak, says Kane

Bayern Munich must follow their 2-1 victory over RB Leipzig with a winning run to get their season back on track, forward Harry Kane said.

Kane scored twice against Leipzig on Saturday, including a late winner that broke Bayern's three-game losing streak across all competitions, bringing hope back to the club after a turbulent week marked by the announcement of coach Thomas Tuchel's imminent departure at the end of season.

"We need to keep doing what we're doing. It was good to win this game but we need to go on a run until the end of the year," Kane told reporters.

"We had to show a reaction after last week. We have a responsibility to the club and our manager, we can't just sit there and sulk about it."