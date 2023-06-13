    বাংলা

    Fran Garcia signs for Real Madrid and gets a first call-up on same day

    The 23-year-old left back has moved back to Real Madrid from Rayo Vallecano and is presented at a press conference

    Reuters
    Published : 12 June 2023, 08:03 PM
    Updated : 12 June 2023, 08:03 PM

    Fran Garcia capped off an whirlwind day on Monday when he was unveiled as Real Madrid’s first signing for next season, with a call-up from Spain for this week’s Nations League finals in the Netherlands. 

    The 23-year-old left back has moved back to Real Madrid from Rayo Vallecano and was presented at a press conference on Monday. 

    Just hours later, the Spanish football federation added him to the national team squad in place of the injured Juan Bernat. 

    Spain take on Italy in their Nations League semi-finals in Enschede on Thursday. 

    Uncapped Garcia came up through the ranks at Real Madrid before heading off to Rayo Vallecano for three seasons. 

    "It's a dream to be back at Madrid,” he told reporters on Monday. 

    “I've devoted my body and soul to do my best on the pitch to be able to be here today. I'm very proud to see that the work I've done and the journey I've had to make has been rewarded with the chance to return to the home I left," he added.

    RELATED STORIES
    Barcelona stunned by Rayo Vallecano in surprise 2-1 defeat
    Rayo Vallecano stun Barca
    Rayo halted Barca's seven game unbeaten streak in the league with a gutsy performance
    LaLiga - Rayo Vallecano v FC Barcelona - Campo de Futbol de Vallecas, Madrid, Spain - April 26, 2023
    Jordi Alba to leave Barca
    The 34-year-old Spain international has played more than 450 games for Barcelona
    Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior gestures towards a fan after witnessing abuse as Valencia's Jose Gaya and Cenk Ozkacar attempt to restrain him during LaLiga game at Mestalla, Valencia, Spain on May 21, 2023.
    Seven punished by Spanish government for racist insults against Vinicius
    They were handed fines and banned from sports venues in different measures
    FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - June 4, 2023 Real Madrid players throw Karim Benzema in the air after the match.
    Benzema scores on farewell but Real held
    Benzema calmly slot home the spot-kick at the 72nd minute before receiving a standing ovation from the fans

    Opinion

    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production
    An exhibition to get some food for thought
    Takir Hossain
    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps