Fran Garcia signs for Real Madrid and gets a first call-up on same day

Fran Garcia capped off an whirlwind day on Monday when he was unveiled as Real Madrid’s first signing for next season, with a call-up from Spain for this week’s Nations League finals in the Netherlands.

The 23-year-old left back has moved back to Real Madrid from Rayo Vallecano and was presented at a press conference on Monday.

Just hours later, the Spanish football federation added him to the national team squad in place of the injured Juan Bernat.