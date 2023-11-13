US Supreme Court seeks Biden administration view on US Soccer antitrust case

The US Supreme Court on Monday asked President Joe Biden's administration for its views on whether the justices should take up the US Soccer Federation's bid to bar a lawsuit accusing it of conspiring with FIFA to prohibit foreign teams from playing official matches in the United States.

The justices are considering whether to hear US Soccer's appeal of a lower court's decision to allow the lawsuit by New York-based Relevent Sports to proceed. The lawsuit, filed in 2019 in Manhattan federal court against US Soccer and FIFA, claimed the ban violated American antitrust law and sought to stop the two organisations from implementing it.

US Soccer is a member of FIFA, football's international governing body.

The United States hosts "friendly" games involving foreign professional teams, but the games do not count in league standings. A victory for Relevent in the case could open up the United States to hosting key matches featuring some of the marquee professional clubs and players from around the globe.