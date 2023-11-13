    বাংলা

    US Supreme Court seeks Biden administration view on US Soccer antitrust case

    The justices are considering whether to hear US Soccer's appeal of a lower court's decision to allow the lawsuit by New York-based Relevent Sports to proceed

    Reuters
    Published : 13 Nov 2023, 04:43 PM
    Updated : 13 Nov 2023, 04:43 PM

    The US Supreme Court on Monday asked President Joe Biden's administration for its views on whether the justices should take up the US Soccer Federation's bid to bar a lawsuit accusing it of conspiring with FIFA to prohibit foreign teams from playing official matches in the United States.

    The justices are considering whether to hear US Soccer's appeal of a lower court's decision to allow the lawsuit by New York-based Relevent Sports to proceed. The lawsuit, filed in 2019 in Manhattan federal court against US Soccer and FIFA, claimed the ban violated American antitrust law and sought to stop the two organisations from implementing it.

    US Soccer is a member of FIFA, football's international governing body.

    The United States hosts "friendly" games involving foreign professional teams, but the games do not count in league standings. A victory for Relevent in the case could open up the United States to hosting key matches featuring some of the marquee professional clubs and players from around the globe.

    US courts have long grappled with how antitrust law applies to a member of an organization or association based on their membership and adoption of shared rules.

    US Soccer has argued that it had no role as a FIFA member in forming the international organization's 2018 policy banning foreign clubs from holding competitive matches outside the teams' home countries.

    A federal judge in 2021 dismissed Relevent's suit, but the New York-based 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in March reinstated it. The 2nd Circuit ruled that US Soccer could be held liable if FIFA's rule is found to violate antitrust law because it had agreed to FIFA's rules as a member of the international body.

    In a filing to the Supreme Court, US Soccer called the 2nd Circuit's ruling "radical" and said the decision "imperils thousands of entities that belong to membership associations providing pro-competitive benefits across a wide range of industries."

    Attorneys for Relevent argued that the 2018 policy "explicitly restrains competition."

    RELATED STORIES
    Former US President Donald Trump attends the Trump Organization civil fraud trial, in New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, US, October 25, 2023.
    Trump should be disqualified from 2024 ballot: advocates
    "Trump incited a violent mob to attack our Capitol, to stop the peaceful transition of power," Eric Olson, an attorney representing voters and the advocacy group said in an opening statement
    MRT Police start operations with only half of the required workforce
    MRT Police start operations with only half of the required workforce
    The unit faces significant challenges due to insufficient personnel and procedural formalities
    Bangladesh restricts aroma rice exports again
    Govt restricts export of aroma rice again
    The decision has been made considering the country’s food situation, the Ministry of Agriculture says
    BNP chief Khaleda Zia transferred to Critical Care Unit
    Khaleda Zia transferred to Critical Care Unit
    The BNP chief’s condition deteriorated early on Tuesday morning, a doctor said

    Opinion

    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response
    As baby boomers retire, German businesses turn to robots
    The plight of Palestine