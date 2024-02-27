Everton's points deduction cut to six on appeal

Everton have had their points deduction for breaching Premier League financial rules reduced to six points from 10 after an appeal, the club said on Monday, though they could yet face another punishment for a separate overspend.

Everton were docked points with immediate effect in November after being found to have breached the league's rules relating to spending and losses, partly blamed on the rising cost of financing their new ground that is under construction.

"An independent Appeal Board has concluded that the sanction for Everton's breach of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSRs), for the period ending Season 2021/22, will be an immediate six-point deduction," the Premier League said in a statement.

The original deduction meant Everton dropped from 14th in the standings into the relegation zone with four points. The club filed an appeal against the initial deduction, which they labelled "wholly disproportionate and unjust".

"Everton can confirm an Appeal Board has concluded that the points deduction be reduced from 10 points to six points, with immediate effect," a club statement said.