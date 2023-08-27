    বাংলা

    Late Rodri winner fires Man City to top of table

    City striker Erling Haaland missed a first-half penalty given for handball as his spot-kick hit the post

    Reuters
    Published : 27 August 2023, 04:09 PM
    Updated : 27 August 2023, 04:09 PM

    Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League table with a 2-1 win at Sheffield United on Sunday after Rodri scored an 88th-minute winner to secure their third win of the season. 

    With the scores level at 1-1 and the clock winding down, the ball came to Phil Foden in the United box and although the English midfielder had no control over it, Rodri stepped in to power a half-volley into the top corner. 

    Champions City continued their perfect start as they moved on to nine points, two ahead of West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal. 

    City striker Erling Haaland missed a first-half penalty given for handball as his spot-kick hit the post. 

    But the Norwegian made amends just after the hour-mark when he opened the scoring with a close-range header from a cross by Jack Grealish. 

    Sheffield United equalised in the 85th minute when the hosts capitalised on a defensive error from Kyle Walker's botched backheel clearance and Jayden Bogle fired an angled shot through the crowd and beat City keeper Ederson. 

    Just as United looked to have gained their first point on their return to the top flight, Paul Heckingbottom's side were left heartbroken when Rodri fired home the winner. 

    City manager Pep Guardiola was not on the touchline at Bramall Lane having undergone back surgery but they got the job done despite seven minutes being added on as the home side searched for an equaliser. 

    United are 17th in the standings without a point from three games.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ecuadorian presidential candidate Luisa Gonzalez speaks during a presidential election night event, in Quito, Ecuador Aug 20, 2023.
    Ecuador vote shows economy, violence are top concerns
    Luisa Gonzalez and Daniel Noboa will battle for Ecuador's presidency in an October runoff
    Russian President Vladimir Putin.
    Putin meets top generals in charge of Russia's war efforts in Ukraine
    Ukraine liberated a village on Thursday, as it pushes forward in its drive to potentially cut the Russian land bridge to Crimea - vital for Moscow's supply routes
    Stifled potential makes Lane Kim one of the most heartbreaking parts of 'Gilmore Girls'
    Lane Kim is one of the best parts of 'Gilmore Girls'
    The character's long struggle with her musical talent and the crushing weight of family and social expectation lingers with me
    Dhaka University introduced a part-time job scheme for students. Does it help them?
    How helpful is part-time job scheme for DU students?
    Only 60 students received the opportunity to work as part-timers in the seminar libraries under the scheme

    Opinion

    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain
    Investors staying out of China until the spending starts
    Prigozhin's presumed death may create new problems for Putin