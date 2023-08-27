Late Rodri winner fires Man City to top of table

Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League table with a 2-1 win at Sheffield United on Sunday after Rodri scored an 88th-minute winner to secure their third win of the season.

With the scores level at 1-1 and the clock winding down, the ball came to Phil Foden in the United box and although the English midfielder had no control over it, Rodri stepped in to power a half-volley into the top corner.

Champions City continued their perfect start as they moved on to nine points, two ahead of West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.