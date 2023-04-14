'You work with what you have' -Klopp says as Liverpool end Bellingham pursuit

"There's nothing to say about it, to be honest. If we don't speak about players we sign or do not sign, why would I talk about these kinds of speculation?" Klopp told reporters.

"It is not about Jude Bellingham, but I never understand why we talk about things we theoretically cannot have. We cannot have six players in a summer, everyone for 100 million. That is clear.

"You have to realise what you can do and then work with it. How much money we have available and then we have to work with it... Whatever we need and want, we try everything to get it but there are moments where we have to accept and step aside."

Liverpool, who are eighth in the league on 44 points after 29 games, travel on Monday to Leeds United, the only team to have beaten them at Anfield in the league this season.