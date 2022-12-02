Stunned Uruguay beat Ghana but exit World Cup on goals scored

Giorgian de Arrascaeta scored twice in six minutes to give Uruguay a 2-0 win over Ghana on Friday but it was not enough to prevent them crashing out of the World Cup on goals scored.

It was the first time in two decades that la Celeste have failed to reach the knockout stage.

Unable to score in their first two matches, Uruguay needed a win to advance from Group H and for already-qualified Portugal to avoid defeat by South Korea. But the Asian side's shock 2-1 win - the second goal coming in stoppage time - ensured they went through by virtue of having scored two more goals.

With South Korea tied with Portugal late in their match and Uruguay two goals up, the South American side had one foot in the last 16 before the pendulum swung in the direction of South Korea, who ahead in the table on goals scored.

Uruguay battled desperately for the decisive goals, with Ferderico Valverde going close with a volley from outside the area and Maxi Gomex having his shot saved by keeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi two minutes from time.