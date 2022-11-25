Maguire won't be appreciated until he's gone, says Southgate

Harry Maguire will win his 50th cap when England play the United States on Friday and though the Manchester United centre back has been the butt of criticism almost from his first, manager Gareth Southgate had nothing but praise for him on Thursday.

Maguire has lost his starting place in the Manchester United team this season and, after some clumsy displays for England, he had to endure a succession of questions about his form at a news conference.

Southgate, however, who has often described him as his rock, said: "It's not for me, it's for us, because he is important for England.

"We wanted to build our team to have the capability to play from the back and Harry and John Stones, who have played the majority of the matches across the last five years, have provided an incredible platform to build on.

"We won't appreciate what stability that's given us in possession until they're not there. And that's the start point, as they also defend well and fight for each other.

"It's great for Harry to get this 50th cap, it's well deserved. He's played a major part of us getting two big tournament performances and we all want this to be the third."