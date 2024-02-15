Ghana fans demand reform after Cup of Nations flop

Ghana, four-times Nations Cup champions but not since 1982, have qualified for four World Cups and reached the quarter-finals in 2010.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) sacked coach Chris Hughton last month after the team finished third in Group B at the Nations Cup with two points in three matches.

Hughton, whose father hailed from Ghana, took over as coach in March. He won only four of his 13 matches in charge and had been under pressure going into the Cup of Nations.