Manchester United climb into sixth place with 3-0 West Ham win

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho netted twice after Rasmus Hojlund scored on his 21st birthday as the Old Trafford side beat West Ham United 3-0 to climb above the visitors into sixth place in the Premier League on Sunday.

On the heels of a 4-3 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday, Erik ten Hag's team now have 38 points after 23 games, eight adrift of fourth spot. The Hammers are seventh with 36.

"I have said it before in the last couple of months the future for Manchester United is very bright," Ten Hag told Sky Sports. "We have some real high potential, we can play fluid football, speed it up as we need and defend well.

"The goals today showed young players with high potential. Every game they are growing and improving and adapting to a higher level. When they enjoy their football the confidence comes and you can see the belief is growing."