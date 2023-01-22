Bowen brace for West Ham sinks Everton in relegation scrap

Jarrod Bowen scored twice as West Ham United beat fellow strugglers Everton 2-0 at the London Stadium on Saturday, taking all three points in a match billed as a "must-win" for both teams.

The defeat - Everton's sixth in their last seven league games - will add to the pressure on manager Frank Lampard, while for West Ham boss David Moyes victory will be sweet relief after his side took just one point from the last 21 available.

West Ham climb out of the relegation zone and into 15th place in the table with 18 points from their 20 games, while Everton are one place off the bottom on goal difference alone with 15 points from the same number of matches.