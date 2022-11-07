Barca drawn with Man United in Europa League playoffs

Barcelona and Manchester United will meet in the Europa League play-offs for a place in the competition's last 16.

Spanish side Barcelona met the 2017 Europa League winners twice in the 2009 and 2011 Champions League finals, winning on both occasions, while United lost both legs of the 2018-19 European Cup quarter-final meeting between the pair.

"The draw has given us the most difficult rival again, like in the Champions League group stage. Luck was not on our side. Manchester United are a great rival, a historic club - the worst that we could wish for," Barca manager Xavi Hernandez said after the draw.

United finished second in their Europa League group this season behind another Spanish team -- Real Sociedad -- and meet a Barca side that missed out on the Champions League last 16 after finishing third in their group behind Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.