Arsenal's Ramsdale to speak out against homophobic comments

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has said he will no longer remain silent when hearing homophobic comments in dressing rooms or seeing them on social media, adding that he wants football to be a "safe and welcoming place".

In an article published in The Players Tribune on Thursday, Ramsdale said his commitment was driven by the desire to ensure that his brother, who is gay, can attend matches without fear of facing abuse or discrimination.

"Football is for everyone. If you disagree, maybe you're the one who needs to shut up and look in the mirror," the 25-year-old wrote.