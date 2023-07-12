Barcelona sign Brazilian forward Roque on seven-year deal from 2024

Barcelona have reached an agreement to sign Vitor Roque from Club Athletico Paranaense with the Brazilian forward set to join the Spanish champions from the 2024-25 season on a contract until 2031, the LaLiga club said on Wednesday.

Financial details were not disclosed but media reports said Barca agreed a 40 million euros ($44.07 million) fee with 21 million in add-ons for the player seen as the successor to Robert Lewandowski who turns 35 next month.

The 18-year-old has scored 22 goals for Paranaense in 66 appearances, helping them reach the Copa Libertadores final last season.