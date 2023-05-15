Bangladesh court orders investigation into corruption allegations against football federation officials

The High Court has ordered an investigation into allegations of corruption against officials at the Bangladesh Football Federation, including President Kazi Salahuddin.

A panel of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat issued the order following the hearing of a petition on Monday.

Senior Vice-President Abdus Salam Murshedy and former General Secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag were also among the accused.

The High Court has instructed the Anti-Corruption Commission to submit a report in four months on the allegations.