    Bangladesh court orders investigation into corruption allegations against football federation officials

    The ACC was asked to submit a report on top BFF officials in four months

    Court Correspondent
    Published : 15 May 2023, 09:32 AM
    Updated : 15 May 2023, 09:32 AM

    The High Court has ordered an investigation into allegations of corruption against officials at the Bangladesh Football Federation, including President Kazi Salahuddin.

    A panel of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat issued the order following the hearing of a petition on Monday.

    Senior Vice-President Abdus Salam Murshedy and former General Secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag were also among the accused.

    The High Court has instructed the Anti-Corruption Commission to submit a report in four months on the allegations.

    The court also issued a ruling asking why the BFF authorities’ inactivity in investigating the allegations against the three and the federation would not be deemed illegal.

    Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque stood for the writ petition during the hearing, while Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan and Deputy Attorney General Saifuddin Khaled represented the ACC.

    Sayedul later said the High Court ordered the filing of a report following an investigation into what happened to FIFA’s donation to the BFF and all other grants it received, and whether there were instances of corruption.

    The lawyer filed the writ petition with the High Court on Sunday. He had previously filed a similar petition against Murshedy’s home.

