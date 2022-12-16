France players hit by colds as Argentina final looms

Centre back Dayot Upamecano and midfielder Adrien Rabiot missed Wednesday's 2-0 semi-final win over Morocco with the illness.

Coach Didier Deschamps refused to panic after Wednesday's game and said they were being careful to ensure the illness did not spread.

Striker Randal Kolo Muani, who came off the bench to score France's second goal in their win over Morocco, said on Friday: "There's a little flu that's been spreading but nothing serious. They'll be well soon and be ready for Sunday."

A French press officer added: "As you know, Randal is not a doctor, we will communicate about it later."

Kolo Muani said the players who fell ill had been isolated.

"Those who are sick stay in their room, they're being taken care of by the doctors and we've been enforcing social distancing. We're very strict about it," he said.