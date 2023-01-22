Draw at Anfield leaves Liverpool, Chelsea stuck in mid-table mire

Anfield had hoped Jurgen Klopp’s 1,000th game as Liverpool boss would see the club turn a corner on a dreary season. Chelsea, meanwhile, prayed the signing of Mykhail Mudryk would jumpstart a disappointing opening to Graham Potter’s tenure. But it was a forgettable game on Saturday and both sides came away frustrated from the encounter, though Chelsea will be pleased with an impressive shift from Mudryk.

The home side, struggling with injuries and personnel problems, put on a lacklustre show lacking in confidence. The Reds’ high points came in fits and starts toward the end of the first half and the start of the second, but the Chelsea Blues were in control for most of the game and even dangerous near the end.

Klopp entrusted the midfield to Thiago, Keita, and young Bajcetic after the joy in the FA Cup replay against Wolves. But the trio seemed more willing to snuff out attacks than move the ball forward. Liverpool barely made it into the final third in the first half and when they did, they lacked coordination and finesse.

Chelsea, despite their lower standing in the table, played better. They were coming to Anfield with more measured expectations - to pick up any points on offer - and they played positively with a 3-4-2-1 formation that bolstered the midfield and put new recruit Badiashile alongside Silva and Chalobah.

Despite Liverpool’s weak middle, Chelsea opted to play through the wings. Early on, they looked to have found a breakthrough. A corner fell to Bariashile, who cushioned it brilliantly into the path of Silva, only for the shot hit the woodwork. The ball bounced to Havertz, who managed to poke it into the net, but was judged offside by VAR.