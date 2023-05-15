    বাংলা

    Dominant Barcelona beat Espanyol to win 27th LaLiga title

    Barca beat Espanyol to extend their lead to an unassailable 14 points over second-placed Real Madrid

    Reuters
    Published : 14 May 2023, 09:13 PM
    Updated : 14 May 2023, 09:13 PM

    Barcelona claimed their 27th LaLiga title on Sunday after two first-half goals from Robert Lewandowski spurred them to a 4-2 thrashing of city rivals Espanyol.

    Barca moved to 85 points from 34 matches and extended their lead to an unassailable 14 points over second-placed Real Madrid.

    Barca were the superior side against lowly Espanyol who are second from bottom and fighting to avoid relegation and opened the scoring early with a close-range strike by Lewandowski.

    Alejandro Balde, who put it on a plate for Lewandowski's opener, scored Barca's second with a tap-in from a Pedri cross in the 20th minute.

    Lewandowski extended Barca's lead five minutes before the break with another close-range finish from a Raphinha cross.

    Defender Jules Kounde headed in Barca's fourth in the 53rd minute, before Javi Puado and Joselu scored consolation goals for Espanyol.

