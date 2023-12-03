Gordon strikes as Newcastle overpower Man United

HEADED EFFORT

Manchester United pressed for a late equaliser with a flurry of chances including Harry Maguire's headed effort that was ruled out for offside.

Newcastle were a more cohesive and hungry side in halting their opponents' run of four away wins. Manchester United have lost all five league games against top-half teams this season.

If not for Maguire and fellow defender Luke Shaw, the score may have been more lopsided.

"We had a tough first half and said at halftime we were pleased to be in the game," Ten Hag said. "We had a good comeback in the last part of the game.

"I will talk with my team. We had some chances. We thought we scored a goal but it was offside. We could have scored."

Newcastle had a terrific chance just before halftime when Trippier curled in a beautiful free kick that caught keeper Andre Onana rooted to the spot, but the ball glanced off the crossbar and dropped just outside the goalline.

One negative for Newcastle, already depleted by injuries, was keeper Nick Pope's replacement by Martin Dubravka in the 86th minute after dislocating his shoulder. Pope walked gingerly off the pitch with the help of medical staff.

"It will be a massive blow for us if he is ruled out for any length of time," Howe said.

"It looked really innocuous, but that is usually the way and they are normally the more serious ones. You could see he was in distress and it looked like he dislocated his shoulder just diving."