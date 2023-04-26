    বাংলা

    Burnley seal Championship title

    Reuters
    Published : 26 April 2023, 04:57 AM
    Updated : 26 April 2023, 04:57 AM

    Burnley clinched the Championship title with a 1-0 victory at local rivals Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday.

    Manuel Benson's 66th-minute effort sealed the points for a Burnley side who had already booked promotion to the Premier League.

    With two games remaining they have 95 points, 13 ahead of Sheffield United who can wrap up promotion on Wednesday.

    Blackburn remain in eighth place in England's second tier with 65 points but are level on points with Sunderland who are in the final playoff spot.

