Williamson to lead New Zealand in Bangladesh T20 series

Kane Williamson will captain New Zealand as they get their preparations for the Twenty20 World Cup underway with a three-match series against Bangladesh in the final few days of the year.

The totemic batsman missed New Zealand's last T20 series against England earlier this year because of a knee injury but returns with all-rounder Jimmy Neesham and seamer Ben Sears, who is set to play his first international on home soil.

Devon Conway is being rested and his fellow batter Michael Bracewell as well as seamers Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry and Henry Shipley were all ruled out by injury. Strike bowler Trent Boult did not make himself available for selection.

"With a World Cup in the middle of next year we're well into our planning in terms of both the tournament and the type of squad we might need in the conditions," coach Gary Stead said in a news release.