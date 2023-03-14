Real not taking three-goal advantage over Liverpool for granted, says Ancelotti

Real Madrid will not be complacent against Liverpool in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at home despite their three goal advantage from the first leg, coach Carlo Ancelotti told a news conference on Tuesday.

Bidding for a record-extending 15th Champions League title, the Spanish and European champions came from behind to complete a 5-2 win at Anfield last month.

But Ancelotti said that his players will not forget that they had to fight back from two goals down to earn their win and that Liverpool are well capable of springing a dramatic Champions League upset at the Bernabeu on Wednesday.

"On a psychological level, I think the game is more complicated for us than for Liverpool," Ancelotti told a news conference.