Newcastle keeper Pope set to miss four months with injury, says Howe

Newcastle United keeper Nick Pope left the pitch with a shoulder injury late in Saturday's 1-0 win over Manchester United and could be out for around four months, manager Eddie Howe said on Wednesday.

Pope, 31, has started every Premier League and Champions League game for Newcastle this season, but this injury will see him sidelined for the foreseeable future.

"He had a couple of appointments with specialists. Still waiting for final news on what's going to happen," Howe told reporters.

"We suspect he'll be operated on. Roughly out for four months but it's something we expected straight after the game."

Howe poured cold water on media reports linking the club with a move for Spanish keeper David de Gea, a free agent since his contract with Manchester United expired in July.

"I've seen a lot of media headlines regarding goalkeepers and other players. We have not made any enquiries," Howe said.

"If we were to recruit now we'd be recruiting in every area on the pitch. It's a chance for the other keepers to consolidate their positions."

Pope's absence will see Martin Dubravka get his chance. The Slovakian keeper replaced Pope for the final minutes of the game with Man United, and his only other appearance this season came against the same opposition in the League Cup.