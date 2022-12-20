    বাংলা

    Demand for Messi, Mbappe football gear spikes after World Cup

    Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after a dramatic 3-3 draw, with Messi scoring twice and France's Kylian Mbappe netting three times

    Reuters
    Published : 20 Dec 2022, 03:52 PM
    Updated : 20 Dec 2022, 03:52 PM

    In the wake of Sunday's World Cup final football fans around the world have rushed to buy merchandise, with demand for Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe football club jerseys more than tripling, sports merchandise retailer Fanatics Inc told Reuters.

    Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after a dramatic 3-3 draw, with Messi scoring twice and France's Kylian Mbappe netting three times. It was Argentina's first World Cup win since Diego Maradona hoisted the trophy 36 years ago. 

    Global sales of soccer gear were up more than 700 percent for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar versus the 2018 World Cup in Russia across the Fanatics network of online stores. 

    Fans flocked to buy Nike-brand Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) soccer club jerseys, with sales in particular for Messi and Mbappe jerseys on the official PSG online store surging by more than 200 percent on Sunday. 

    Messi, Argentina's 35-year-old team captain, said the final would be his last match in the World Cup, though he intends to play a few more games for the national side. 

    Mbappe also shone with three goals in the game, becoming only the second hat-trick scorer in a World Cup final after England's Geoff Hurst in 1966. 

    Fanatics, which operates the official online Paris Saint-Germain store, said 40 percent of all PSG sales on the day came from the United States.

    RELATED STORIES
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - France arrive at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport after losing in the World Cup Final against Argentina - Paris, France - December 19, 2022 France's Matteo Guendouzi and teammates arrive at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport after losing in the World Cup Final against Argentina
    France's defeated football heroes return to acclaim in Paris
    Coach Didier Deschamps and team captain Hugo Lloris wave to the crowds from the balcony
    Football - Argentina team arrives to Buenos Aires after winning the World Cup - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Dec 20, 2022 Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, Angel Di Maria, Rodrigo De Paul, Nicolas Otamendi and Lionel Messi are seen on the open top bus as it arrives outside the Association of Argentinian Football Headquarters.
    Argentina's WC winners arrive home to hero's welcome
    Thousands of fans give Argentina football squad a hero`s welcome as the plane carrying Messi and his World Cup-winning team touches down in Buenos Aires
    The pitch area is covered as it rains on the second day of the first cricket test match between South Africa and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane November 10, 2012.
    ICC rates Gabba pitch 'below average' after two-day Test
    Australia got the win in Brisbane in very fast time, batting marginally better than the Proteas on a perilous, grassy pitch
    England's captain Ben Stokes and Ben Duckett celebrate after winning the third Test against England at National Stadium Karachi in Pakistan on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
    Removing fear of failure has helped England: McCullum
    England comfortably chased a target of 167 to win the third and final match in Karachi

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher