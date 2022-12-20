Demand for Messi, Mbappe football gear spikes after World Cup

In the wake of Sunday's World Cup final football fans around the world have rushed to buy merchandise, with demand for Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe football club jerseys more than tripling, sports merchandise retailer Fanatics Inc told Reuters.

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after a dramatic 3-3 draw, with Messi scoring twice and France's Kylian Mbappe netting three times. It was Argentina's first World Cup win since Diego Maradona hoisted the trophy 36 years ago.

Global sales of soccer gear were up more than 700 percent for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar versus the 2018 World Cup in Russia across the Fanatics network of online stores.