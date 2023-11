Liverpool deserved to lose, says Klopp

Liverpool were second best in virtually all the decisive moments against Toulouse on Thursday and fully deserved their 3-2 Europa League defeat, manager Juergen Klopp said.

Liverpool, who beat the French side 5-1 at home last month, remain top of Group E with nine points from four matches, leading Toulouse by two points with two games to go.

"It was well deserved to lose because they won pretty much all the decisive challenges, battles," he told reporters.

"We have too many situations where we should have won the ball but we didn't."

It was the second disappointing result in a week for Liverpool after Sunday's draw at Luton Town but Klopp said there had been no lack of intensity from his team.