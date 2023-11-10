    বাংলা

    Liverpool deserved to lose, says Klopp

    It was the second disappointing result in a week for Liverpool after Sunday's draw at Luton Town

    Reuters
    Published : 10 Nov 2023, 12:26 PM
    Updated : 10 Nov 2023, 12:26 PM

    Liverpool were second best in virtually all the decisive moments against Toulouse on Thursday and fully deserved their 3-2 Europa League defeat, manager Juergen Klopp said.

    Liverpool, who beat the French side 5-1 at home last month, remain top of Group E with nine points from four matches, leading Toulouse by two points with two games to go.

    "It was well deserved to lose because they won pretty much all the decisive challenges, battles," he told reporters.

    "We have too many situations where we should have won the ball but we didn't."

    It was the second disappointing result in a week for Liverpool after Sunday's draw at Luton Town but Klopp said there had been no lack of intensity from his team.

    "No, I am not concerned. In the end, we were intense - we threw everything in," he added.

    "But the problem is in a football game you have to make the decisive things in the right moment to do them right. We cannot concede the goals we conceded again."

    Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister was denied a late equaliser due to handball, a decision Klopp protested with the referee.

    "I only saw the video back now and for me it's not a handball," Klopp said.

    "The ball goes to the chest and then I don't see a contact with the arm, to be honest. Maybe they had a different picture than I had."

    RELATED STORIES
    Europa League - Group E - Toulouse v Liverpool - Stadium Municipal de Toulouse, Toulouse, France - November 9, 2023 Toulouse's Frank Magri celebrates scoring their third goal with Logan Costa and teammates REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
    Liverpool stunned by Toulouse
    Brighton ease to win at Ajax AS Roma suffered a shock loss at Slavia Prague
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - New Zealand v Sri Lanka - M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - November 9, 2023 New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell in
    NZ put one foot in World Cup semis
    A crushing victory against Sri Lanka put New Zealand in pole position to bag the last semi-final spot
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group G - Brazil v Switzerland - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 28, 2022 Brazil's Alex Telles takes a throw in
    Ronaldo convinced me to move to Al-Nassr: Telles
    Telles, who won the Europa League last season while on loan at Sevilla, signed a contract until 2025 with Al-Nassr in July
    General view of the Manchester United logo ahead of the Europa League final. Reuters
    Qatar's Sheikh Jassim withdraws bid to buy Man Utd
    Sheikh Jassim, the son of Qatar's former prime minister, was one of the frontrunners to buy the 20-times English champions from the Glazer family

    Opinion

    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response
    As baby boomers retire, German businesses turn to robots
    The plight of Palestine