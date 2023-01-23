Pedri on target to earn Barcelona 1-0 win over Getafe

Barcelona extended their lead over Real Madrid in the LaLiga standings after Pedri's first-half strike earned them a 1-0 win over Getafe on Sunday.

Leaders Barca climbed to 44 points, six ahead of their bitter rivals Real who have a game in hand and will visit Athletic Bilbao later on Sunday. Getafe are 16th and level with Celta and 18th-placed Real Valladolid on 17 points, just above the relegation zone thanks to a superior goal difference.