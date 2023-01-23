    বাংলা

    Pedri on target to earn Barcelona 1-0 win over Getafe

    Leaders Barca climbed to 44 points, six ahead of their bitter rivals Real who have a game in hand and will visit Athletic Bilbao

    Reuters
    Published : 22 Jan 2023, 08:19 PM
    Updated : 22 Jan 2023, 08:19 PM

    Barcelona extended their lead over Real Madrid in the LaLiga standings after Pedri's first-half strike earned them a 1-0 win over Getafe on Sunday.

    Leaders Barca climbed to 44 points, six ahead of their bitter rivals Real who have a game in hand and will visit Athletic Bilbao later on Sunday. Getafe are 16th and level with Celta and 18th-placed Real Valladolid on 17 points, just above the relegation zone thanks to a superior goal difference.

    Coach Xavi Hernandez made several changes to his regular team, resting key players such as Robert Lewandowski, Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong ahead to their Copa del Rey quarter-final clash against Real Sociedad on Wednesday.

    Pedri opened the scoring in the 34th minute when he latched onto a pass from Raphinha and tapped into an empty net.

    With almost 70% of ball possession, Barcelona seamed content with their lead as Getafe failed to mount a serious challenge.

    RELATED STORIES
    Premier League - Arsenal v Manchester United - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - January 22, 2023 Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah celebrates scoring their third goal
    Arsenal edge United in thriller
    United have been in superb form, winning five of their last six in the league
    Premier League - Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - January 22, 2023 Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland celebrates scoring their first goal
    Haaland fires another hat-trick to earn City win
    City dominated the first half and deservedly took the lead after Haaland headed home from a pinpoint cross from Kevin De Bruyne in the 40th minute
    Premier League - Leeds United v Brentford - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - January 22, 2023 Brentford's Mads Roerslev in action with Leeds United's Pascal Struijk
    Leeds held to goalless draw
    They tried hard to play with more attacking intent after the break
    Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 22, 2023 Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates winning his fourth round match against Italy's Jannik Sinner
    Tsitsipas feels at home in Melbourne
    Tsitsipas, a three-time semi-finalist at the Australian Open, reached the quarter-finals on Sunday after he held firm to beat Italy's Jannik Sinner

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher