Chelsea boss Potter sees signs of progress despite another draw

Chelsea coach Graham Potter said his new-look team was making progress in their expensive rebuilding programme, despite a latest failure to win on Saturday when they were held 1-1 at West Ham United.

Potter, who has been criticised by some Chelsea fans since replacing Champions League-winner Thomas Tuchel last September, has struggled to find a way to meld the Blues' new signings with a host of players returning from injury.

On Saturday, British record signing Enzo Fernandez supplied the pin-point pass for on-loan Portugal winger Joao Felix to score, giving Chelsea fans a glimpse of the club's potential after January's spending spree by its new American owners.

Potter said he was delighted with Chelsea's early dominance at the London Stadium on Saturday after they struggled to assert themselves last week in a 0-0 draw at home to Fulham.

But he was frustrated by the way they allowed former Chelsea wing-back Emerson Palmieri to equalise, unmarked at the far post, barely 10 minutes after Felix's goal.