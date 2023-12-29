Liverpool lead but Man City sniff chance as Arsenal drop ball in title race

LACK OF GOALS

Arsenal were top at Christmas for a second straight season but lost the opportunity to leapfrog leaders Liverpool when they fell at home to West Ham United on Thursday, five days after a draw at Anfield.

Mikel Arteta's side have won only one of their last four games to drop to second and a key factor for their struggles is goals drying up for their front three -- Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

The trio have only three goals between them in the last five league games despite Arsenal creating numerous chances, especially at home.

"This is football, when the team generates that much normally you are going to win games," Arteta said.

"That's the way we've done it. Against Brighton, we generated so much, against Liverpool as well. But we score goals in different ways and we have to make another step in that area to win the game more comfortably."