    বাংলা

    Garnacho grabs late winner as Manchester United beat Fulham 2-1

    The youngster came off the bench to score a dramatic stoppage-time winner in the final Premier League game before the World Cup

    Reuters
    Published : 14 Nov 2022, 05:46 AM
    Updated : 14 Nov 2022, 05:46 AM

    Alejandro Garnacho came off the bench to score a stoppage-time winner for Manchester United as they beat Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage in their final Premier League game before the World Cup break on Sunday.

    Christian Eriksen, who is set to play for Denmark at the World Cup, scored the opener in the 14th minute, sliding in at the far post to steer the ball home after Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes combined cleverly to create the chance.

    Eriksen had a great chance to double his side's lead in first-half stoppage time when he was picked out in the box by Fernandes, but this time he stabbed his shot wide of the near post.

    Carlos Vinicius almost put Fulham level just after the break, twisting to fire a shot that goalkeeper David De Gea steered behind, and the Spaniard pulled off another tremendous save to keep out Tim Ream's headed effort from the subsequent corner.

    The home side equalised in the 61st minute with a goal eerily similar to Manchester United's as winger Willian played Tom Cairney free down the right and he centred for ex-United winger Daniel James to score two minutes after he came off the bench.

    Fulham's Joao Palhinha and United's Scott McTominay wasted decent chances for their respective sides with wayward headers, and the game looked to be heading for a draw until the 18-year-old Garnacho struck.

    After coming on in the 72nd minute for Martial, he had some promising raids down the left before charging into the box in the third minute of stoppage time to fire his first Premier League goal and snatch all three points.

    The result means Manchester United, whose next league game is at home to Nottingham Forest on Dec 27, will celebrate Christmas in fifth place on 26 points, while Fulham, who travel to Crystal Palace on Dec 26, are ninth on 19 points.

    "About time!" Eriksen joked about his first Premier League goal since joining United. "I owed a few so I'm happy to be on the scoresheet in the last game before the World Cup. It's been a good week."

    United midfielder Fernandes hailed young substitute Garnacho after his decisive intervention.

    "He has a lot of talent and his work-rate, together with the talent, makes a big difference with us from the bench. It's not the first time he makes a big impact for us," he told Sky Sports.

    Football
    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - Cricket Australia - David Warner & Michael Clarke Press Conference - Royal Garden Hotel, Kensington, London - 13/6/13 Australia's David Warner during the press conference Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Adam Holt Livepic
    Warner considers Test retirement after next year's Ashes
    The Australia opener plans to continue playing white-ball cricket at least until the 2024 Twenty20 World Cup
    Football - Premier League - Manchester United v West Ham United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - October 30, 2022 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts REUTERS
    Ronaldo accuses Manchester United of betrayal
    The Portuguese superstar tells Piers Morgan he feels like he's being forced out of Manchester United in an explosive interview
    Babar proud of Pakistan's fight, says Afridi injury cost them final
    Babar says Afridi injury cost them final
    Pakistan strung together four victories on the trot to make the final but managed a meagre 137-8 after being put in to bat on a tricky track
    T20 World Cup - Final - Pakistan v England - Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia - November 13, 2022 England's Jos Buttler holds aloft the trophy as they celebrate winning the T20 World Cup Scott Harbour/AAP Image via REUTERS
    Stokes redeems himself 6 years after Windies nightmare
    He had already carved his place in English cricket folklore three years ago with his unbeaten 84 at Lord's in the 2019 World Cup

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher