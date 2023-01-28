Sprinting great Bolt says 'stressful situation' trying to recover lost millions

He was speaking at the Gibson McCook Relays launch in Kingston where he was unveiled as the ambassador of the athletics meet, now in its 50th year.

"I will leave the matter in my lawyer's hands and focus on my family, try not to think too much about it because it's a stressful situation," the 11-time world champion added.

SSL said in a Jan 12 statement that it had become aware of fraudulent activity by a former employee and had referred the matter to law enforcement, adding it had taken steps to secure assets and strengthen protocols.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force said its fraud and financial investigation teams were probing "alleged fraudulent activities at (SSL) which are said to have affected the accounts of Usain Bolt among other individuals."

Bolt's account was intended to serve as a pension for the eight-time Olympic champion and for his parents, Gordon said.