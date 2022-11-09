Ten-man Barcelona fight back to win 2-1 at Osasuna after Lewandowski sees red

Second-half goals from Pedri and Raphinha rescued 10-man Barcelona as they fought back to win 2-1 at Osasuna in LaLiga on Tuesday after striker Robert Lewandowski was sent off in the first half.

Pedri equalised from a rebound three minutes after the break and Raphinha came off the bench to score Barca's winner five minutes from fulltime, with a brilliant dipping header from outside the box that looped over the goalkeeper into the net.

The win ensured Barca will go into the World Cup break top of the standings on 37 points and it was a feisty affair with Gerard Pique, who was on the bench, also shown a red card at halftime after complaining to the referee in what was the last game of his career.